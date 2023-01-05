Newly signed Al Nassr club player Ronaldo to sit out debut game, serve two-match ban

Newly signed with Saudi club Al Nassr, Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo will sit out the next two matches after a ban issued by the England Football Association, a UK daily reported on Wednesday.



The two-match ban was given in November by the footballing authority after the star player was seen striking a mobile phone out of a young fan’s hand, the Daily Mail reported.

He did not serve the ban since his contract was suspended with Manchester United at the time. He was also handed a $60,000 (£50,000) fine



The violent action was recorded after losing a game against Everton with his old club Manchester United in April last year.



Ronaldo was supposed to make his Al Nassr debut with a match against al-Ta’ee in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday, but that might now be pushed to the game against Ettifaq later this month.



The football legend received a hero’s welcome in Riyadh’s Mrsool Park stadium on Tuesday after signing with the Saudi club.



He reportedly turned down offers from clubs in Europe, Brazil, Australia, and the US to join Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr, where he hopes to use his experience to develop the sport in the country.



Ronaldo signed with the Riyadh-based club for a sum that media reports have estimated reached the hundreds of millions of dollars.

