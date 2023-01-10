International auction bidding for ticket to Riyadh Season Cup game reaches 3mln riyal

Bidding for a golden ticket to see the players of Saudi teams Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr in a game against Paris Saint-Germain in Riyadh has reached three million Saudi riyals ($800,000).

The event is organized by Riyadh Season 2022, where the French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), with players including Messi, Neymar, Mbappe, Hakimi and Marquinhos, face the stars of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr for the Riyadh Season Cup on 19 January 2023.

An international auction for the golden single pass to the Riyadh Season Cup match began on January 9 and will end on January 17.

All the proceeds of the auction will go to the Saudi National Platform for Charitable Work (Ehsan).

Chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, said in a tweet the auction ticket, described as granting its holder “beyond imagination” privileges, such as attending the awards ceremony, access to the changing rooms of both teams, and a seat at a gala dinner attended by the football players.

