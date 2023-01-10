World number 1 women’s golfer confirmed for Saudi tournament

The world’s best female golfer will take part in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International in February, organizers confirmed on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Lydia Ko will take part in the PIF-backed tournament, part of the Ladies European Tour, at the Royal Greens Golf Club in King Abdullah Economic City from February 16 to 19.

It is the first tournament of the LET season and this year the prize purse was raised to $5 million – equal to the prize money for the men’s PIF Saudi International.

“I’m thrilled to see golf is moving in the direction toward equal prize money – it is something I believe all the ladies on tour have been striving hard for,” Ko said in a press statement.

The New Zealander was the youngest male or female player to reach world number one when she climbed to the top of the list in 2017 at the age of 17.

It will not be her first time playing in Saudi Arabia, having won the Aramco Saudi Ladies International in 2021.

Majed Al Sorour, the Deputy Chairman and CEO of Golf Saudi, said: “The increased prize purse for the upcoming Saudi Ladies International reflects the commitment of Golf Saudi, Aramco, and all the sponsors and partners of the tournament, to advance women’s golf while having a direct impact on the game on the ground here in Saudi Arabia.”

Tickets can be reserved for free at the Golf Saudi website.

Read more:

PGA Tour v LIV Series feud ‘no good for anyone:’ McIlroy

Saudi Golf CEO: LIV could create its own majors

Johnson pockets $18 million as inaugural Saudi-backed golf LIV Series champion