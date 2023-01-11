Al Nassr FC denies reports claiming Rolando deal linked to potential World Cup bid
Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr Football Club on Wednesday denied reports that superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with the team is linked to a potential bid for the Kingdom to host the FIFA World Cup.
“Al Nassr FC would like to clarify that contrary to news reports, Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Al Nassr does not entail commitments to any World Cup bids,” Al Nassr said in a statement on their official Twitter account.
His main focus is on Al Nassr and to work with his teammates to help the club achieve success.
News reports had claimed that Ronaldo’s contract with the Saudi club was made as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to make a bid to host the next World Cup.
The Portuguese player made international headlines after the Saudi club signed him last month. Ronaldo had reportedly turned down multiple offers from clubs in Europe, Brazil, Australia and the US in favor of joining the Saudi Arabian team.
