Superstar DJ launches electric vehicle rally team, will compete in Saudi Arabia

A superstar DJ is launching an electric vehicle rally team that is due to compete in Saudi Arabia in March.

Carl Cox will throw his name into the ring alongside motoring legends such as Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, and Jensen Button, who are all leading teams in the Extreme E championship.

The race, in its third edition, will see drivers cross the Saudi desert in all-electric rally cars.

While it is the first foray into electric motorsports for dance music veteran Cox, he is no stranger to the auto racing industry, having launched Carl Cox Motorsport in 2013 to foster talent in motorcycle and drag racing.

“I’m here to make a difference,” he said in a press statement on Wednesday. “To have the opportunity to be part of something so dynamic on four wheels is a dream come true.”

“Racing, like music, is in my blood and I’m going to bring my passion and energy into this series and build something special.”

Cox’s musical career has spanned more than three decades, and is one of the best-known names in dance music.

His passion for racing encompasses motorcycle racing, with his riders taking part in the infamous Isle of Man TT; sidecar racing; drag racing; and now electric rally racing.

Extreme E held its first race in 2021. It is sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), which is the governing body behind Formula 1.

The FIA has made strides in recent years to incorporate electric vehicles into the world of motorsports, with the Formula E championship now in its ninth season, and plans underway for an Electric GT Championship to begin in 2023.

