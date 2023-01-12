New Formula E car is most powerful and environmentally-friendly yet

The newest generation of Formula E electric vehicle is the best-performing and most environmentally-friendly yet, the organization’s sustainability director Julia Palle told Al Arabiya English.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The Spark Gen3 was design with sustainability in mind from start to finish, all the way from the tender process to the fuel used to charge the batteries.

“It is the highest level of performance technology and sustainability that we’ve seen in the championship,” Palle said ahead of the car’s race debut in Mexico City on Saturday and a stage in Riyadh beginning January 27.

Sustainability targets were taken into consideration when selecting suppliers of batteries, tires, and the body of the vehicles, she said.

“26 percent of the tires are made from more sustainable materials ranging from natural rubber to recycled fibers and cables that go into the tires.”

“All the tires will be recycled at the end of the season and they will be recycled with a new and innovative technology called pyrolysis.”

Car batteries have been mined from sustainable sources, Palle added, and will be recycled at the end of the season.

As for the body paneling, the new generation of Formula E cars are built from recycled carbon fiber and linen in order to reduce their carbon footprint, and these materials will later be recycled at the end of the vehicles’ lifespans.

“Motorsport typically plays the sort of technological laboratory in general for manufacturers, and obviously Formula E is the pinnacle and the platform of electric vehicle technology,” Palle explained, citing several examples of manufactures taking Formula E technology to mass market.

“We can talk about the software of Jaguars, the composites of Mahindra... Mercedes used directly all the technology that they had learned from their racing years with us to develop this racing concept called the EQS, and the EQS did 1000 kilometers on one charge of their battery, so the tech transfer is obviously very clear.”

The Spark Gen3 was unveiled in April of 2023. It boasts 350kw (470 horsepower), compared to the 250kw (335 horsepower) of the previous generation.

Read more:

Superstar DJ launches electric vehicle rally team, will compete in Saudi Arabia

Diriyah Season: Tickets for ‘Diriyah Nights’ in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh go on sale

Saudi graduates working at NEOM complete ‘high-performance’ Formula E placement