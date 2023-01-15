Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Jon Jones of the United States looks on as he enters the octagon prior to his UFC Light Heavyweight Title bout against Thiago Santos of Brazil at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (AFP)
Jon Jones of the United States looks on as he enters the octagon prior to his UFC Light Heavyweight Title bout against Thiago Santos of Brazil at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (AFP)

Jon Jones to make UFC return against Ciryl Gane

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

UFC star Jon Jones will make his return to the Octagon in the UFC 285 main event on March 4 in Las Vegas.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Jones will battle Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight belt vacated by Saturday’s release of Francis Ngannou.

It will be the heavyweight debut for Jones, 35, a former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion, as well as his first fight since UFC 247 on Feb. 8, 2020.

Jones’ victory via unanimous decision that night against Dominick Reyes marked his record 14th win in a UFC title bout.

Jones boasts a career record of 26-1-0 with one no contest. Gane, a 32-year-old Frenchman, is 11-1-0 and ranked as the No. 1 heavyweight contender.

Read more:

UFC president Dana White filmed slapping wife in NYE nightclub altercation

UFC champ charged with shooting at accused molester

In pictures: Two new champions crowned at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size