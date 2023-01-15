Jon Jones to make UFC return against Ciryl Gane

UFC star Jon Jones will make his return to the Octagon in the UFC 285 main event on March 4 in Las Vegas.

Jones will battle Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight belt vacated by Saturday’s release of Francis Ngannou.

It will be the heavyweight debut for Jones, 35, a former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion, as well as his first fight since UFC 247 on Feb. 8, 2020.

Jones’ victory via unanimous decision that night against Dominick Reyes marked his record 14th win in a UFC title bout.

Jones boasts a career record of 26-1-0 with one no contest. Gane, a 32-year-old Frenchman, is 11-1-0 and ranked as the No. 1 heavyweight contender.

