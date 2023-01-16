Businessman bids $2.66 million for VIP Ronaldo vs Messi ticket

A businessman bid $2.66 million (10 million riyals) for a VIP ticket to a football match in Riyadh that will see two of the sport’s top players Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi go head-to-head on Thursday.

Real estate tycoon Musharraf al-Ghamdi made the mammoth bid in a charity auction for the ticket that ends on Tuesday, Turki al-Sheikh, Chairman of the Saudi General Authority for Entertainment said on Twitter.

The VIP ticket offers the opportunity to meet Messi and Ronaldo, and take part in a photoshoot with the winning team.

Bidding began at one million riyals and has now crossed the 10 million mark.

The football superstars are expected to appear on the pitch when Messi’s Paris Saint-Germaine takes on an all-star team made up of players from the two Riyadh clubs Al Hilal and Al Nassr, which recently signed Ronaldo.

