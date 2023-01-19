From Times Square to Riyadh Boulevard: Live screening of PSG, Saudi teams’ match

The highly anticipated football match between renowned club Paris Saint-Germain and an all-star Saudi team will be broadcasted live on screens in New York’s Times Square and Riyadh Boulevard.

Top players from Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr and Al Hilal football clubs will represent the Kingdom.

Al Nassr’s newly signed Cristiano Ronaldo will go head-to-head with his long-time rival, PSG forward Lionel Messi.

The match, which will take place at the King Fahd Stadium in the capital city on Thursday, will also be shown on big screens in London, Cairo, and Kuwait, as well as around Riyadh.

The match can also be watched on MBC, Shahid, ESPN, beIN, beIN Sports, MBC Masr, Sky Sports, and many more.

القنوات الناقلة حول العالم … وسيبدأ البث على شاهد من الان 🇸🇦❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/WXr4AsOGfP — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) January 19, 2023

France’s World Cup star Kylian Mpabbe and Brazil’s Neymar will also be representing PSG club.

Portuguese player Ronaldo made international headlines after Al Nassr signed him in December for hundreds of millions of dollars, according to reports.

The footballer had reportedly turned down multiple offers from clubs in Europe, Brazil, Australia and the US in favor of joining the Saudi Arabian team.

VIP tickets to Thursday’s match also racked up millions of dollars, with Real estate tycoon Musharraf al-Ghamdi bidding $2.66 million (10 million riyals) to meet Messi and Ronaldo and take part in a photoshoot with the winning team.

