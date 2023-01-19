From Times Square to Riyadh Boulevard: Live screening of PSG, Saudi teams’ match
The highly anticipated football match between renowned club Paris Saint-Germain and an all-star Saudi team will be broadcasted live on screens in New York’s Times Square and Riyadh Boulevard.
Top players from Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr and Al Hilal football clubs will represent the Kingdom.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Al Nassr’s newly signed Cristiano Ronaldo will go head-to-head with his long-time rival, PSG forward Lionel Messi.
The match, which will take place at the King Fahd Stadium in the capital city on Thursday, will also be shown on big screens in London, Cairo, and Kuwait, as well as around Riyadh.
The match can also be watched on MBC, Shahid, ESPN, beIN, beIN Sports, MBC Masr, Sky Sports, and many more.
القنوات الناقلة حول العالم … وسيبدأ البث على شاهد من الان 🇸🇦❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/WXr4AsOGfP— TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) January 19, 2023
France’s World Cup star Kylian Mpabbe and Brazil’s Neymar will also be representing PSG club.
Portuguese player Ronaldo made international headlines after Al Nassr signed him in December for hundreds of millions of dollars, according to reports.
The footballer had reportedly turned down multiple offers from clubs in Europe, Brazil, Australia and the US in favor of joining the Saudi Arabian team.
VIP tickets to Thursday’s match also racked up millions of dollars, with Real estate tycoon Musharraf al-Ghamdi bidding $2.66 million (10 million riyals) to meet Messi and Ronaldo and take part in a photoshoot with the winning team.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia sports scene: AC Milan and Inter Milan to go head-to-head in Riyadh
Barcelona crowned Spanish Super Cup Champion over Real Madrid in Riyadh
Businessman bids $2.66 million for VIP Ronaldo vs Messi Riyadh ticket
-
Ronaldo likely to face off against Messi in Riyadh matchTwo of football’s all-time-greats are likely to meet on the pitch in Riyadh when Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint Germain (PSG) takes on players from Al ... Sports
-
Newly signed Al Nassr club player Ronaldo to sit out debut game, serve two-match banNewly signed with Saudi club Al Nassr, Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo will sit out the next two matches after a ban issued by the England ... Sports
-
International auction bidding for ticket to Riyadh Season Cup game reaches $2.4 mlnBidding for a golden ticket to see the players of Saudi teams Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr in a game against Paris Saint-Germain in Riyadh has reached $2.4 ... Sports