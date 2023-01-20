Brazilian football player Dani Alves arrested in Spain for alleged sexual assault

Brazilian football player Dani Alves was arrested Friday after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Spain.



The alleged act took place on December 31 at a night club in Barcelona, police told The Associated Press.



Alves was taken into custody after he answered a police summons. He will appear before a judge, who will decide on the charges. State prosecutors have asked for him to be jailed without bail, the prosecutors’ office said.



A charge of sexual assault in Spain can mean anything from unsolicited and unwanted sexual groping to rape. Police said they could not give any details on the case.



The 39-year-old Alves is one of football’s most successful players, winning major titles with several elite clubs, including Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, over his long career. He currently plays with Mexican club Pumas.



The defender was a key part of Barcelona’s golden years playing between 2008-16 on the team’s right flank with Lionel Messi.



He won the Champions League three times with the Catalan club, which he briefly rejoined last season.



