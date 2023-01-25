Al Nassr players including Ronaldo train for Saudi Super Cup in Riyadh’s cold weather

Al Nassr Football Club players including Cristiano Ronaldo braved the cold weather in Riyadh on Tuesday as they resumed training for the Saudi Super Cup, photos and videos shared on social media showed.



Several players, including the Portuguese football star, were wearing scarves to keep themselves warm as they practiced for their semifinal match with Al Ittihad.









Temperatures in the Kingdom can drop to below zero degrees Celsius during winter and many areas witness heavy rainfall and even snowfall.



Al Nassr, who plays at Mrsool Park, is one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia, having won the league nine times.



On Sunday, the team defeated Al Ettifaq 1-0. The match was Ronaldo’s debut with the club as its captain.



Ronaldo signed a 2-1/2 year deal with Al Nassr in December but has had to wait to play because of a two-match ban by England’s FA for knocking a phone out of a fan’s hand in April.









The team will play against Al Ittihad on Thursday at 9:00 p.m. local time.



