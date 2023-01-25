McLaren Formula E drivers Rast, Hughes on NEOM, Saudi fans ahead of Diriyah E-Prix

NEOM’s partnership with McLaren’s Formula E team will likely inspire and motivate a larger Saudi crowd to join events like the Diriyah E-Prix and support the team, racing driver Rene Rast said in a virtual meeting with Al Arabiya English.

In a wide ranging conversation about NEOM’s partnership with McLaren and the Diriyah E-Prix over the weekend on January 27 and 28, Rast joined fellow racer Jack Hughes to talk racing.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It will mark the first time the drivers and the team will be competing in Saudi Arabia since NEOM’s partnership with McLaren to become the title partner of the McLaren Formula E teams.

Rast touched upon how he was “impressed” during his visit to NEOM and its facilities.

“We have only been in Saudi Arabia for a few days but we visited the place and I am really impressed with the facilities in NEOM and what they are doing. Given its partnership, this race makes it more special and I hope we can do well this and hope there’s a lot of support for McLaren this week,” he said.

The German racer is making a return to season 9 Formula E after racing in season 6 and 7 with Audi Sport.

Hughes said that he looked forward to the “two ‘home’ races” given McLaren is a British team.

“We know there will be a lot of guests coming to watch the races and their support as well the crowd’s will be really good. Hopefully we can entertain them and win them some trophies which would be great,” he said.

The 2023 double-header races will take place on a street circuit surrounding the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

World-renowned artists including John Legend, French Montana, Miguel and DJ Martin Garrix will be performing post-race concerts over the weekend.

Read more:

NEOM McLaren Formula E Team gear up for Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah E-Prix

US rapper Travis Scott to headline F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023

New Formula E car is most powerful and environmentally-friendly yet