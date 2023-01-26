Al Nassr’s Ronaldo ‘looking forward to the big game’ against Al Ittihad in Riyadh
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo said he was “looking forward to the big game” against Saudi football club Al Ittihad set to take place in Riyadh on Thursday night.
“Looking forward to the big game tomorrow! Let’s go team!” the star footballer said in a caption of a photograph of himself during training.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Looking forward to the big game tomorrow!💪🏼— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 25, 2023
Let’s go team!💙💛 pic.twitter.com/T3EvOqcv64
Al Nassr and Al Ittihad will go head-to-head in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final match at the King Fahd International Stadium, with kick-off at 9:00 p.m. local time.
Photos and videos shared online showed the players prepping for the highly anticipated game.
On Sunday, Ronaldo made his debut with the club as its captain in a winning match against Al Ettifaq.Saudi club Al Nassr signed the Portuguese player in December, sparking international headlines over the reportedly hundred-million-dollar deal.
Read more:
Al Nassr players including Ronaldo train for Saudi Super Cup in Riyadh’s cold weather
Al Nassr defeats Al Ettifaq in Ronaldo’s first match as captain
Ronaldo, Messi face off in Riyadh All-Star game with PSG in front of sell-out crowd
-
Al Nassr players including Ronaldo train for Saudi Super Cup in Riyadh’s cold weatherAl Nassr Football Club players including Cristiano Ronaldo braved the cold weather in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh on Tuesday as they resumed training for ... Sports
-
Ronaldo signing likely to help Saudi Arabia’s chance at hosting World Cup: SurveyMost people in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates believe Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al Nassr will help Saudi Arabia win the bid for the 2030 ... Sports
-
Al Nassr defeats Al Ettifaq in Ronaldo’s first match as captainAl Nassr defeated Al Ettifaq one goal to nil in Cristiano Ronaldo’s first match as captain on Sunday evening.For the latest headlines, follow our ... Saudi Arabia