Cristiano Ronaldo shakes hands with his teammate during a training session. (Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo shakes hands with his teammate during a training session. (Twitter)

Al Nassr’s Ronaldo ‘looking forward to the big game’ against Al Ittihad in Riyadh

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo said he was “looking forward to the big game” against Saudi football club Al Ittihad set to take place in Riyadh on Thursday night.

“Looking forward to the big game tomorrow! Let’s go team!” the star footballer said in a caption of a photograph of himself during training.

Al Nassr and Al Ittihad will go head-to-head in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final match at the King Fahd International Stadium, with kick-off at 9:00 p.m. local time.

Photos and videos shared online showed the players prepping for the highly anticipated game.

Al Nassr players including Ronaldo train for Saudi Super Cup in Riyadh's cold weather

On Sunday, Ronaldo made his debut with the club as its captain in a winning match against Al Ettifaq.Saudi club Al Nassr signed the Portuguese player in December, sparking international headlines over the reportedly hundred-million-dollar deal.

