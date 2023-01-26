Al Nassr’s Ronaldo ‘looking forward to the big game’ against Al Ittihad in Riyadh

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo said he was “looking forward to the big game” against Saudi football club Al Ittihad set to take place in Riyadh on Thursday night.

“Looking forward to the big game tomorrow! Let’s go team!” the star footballer said in a caption of a photograph of himself during training.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Looking forward to the big game tomorrow!💪🏼

Let’s go team!💙💛 pic.twitter.com/T3EvOqcv64 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 25, 2023

Al Nassr and Al Ittihad will go head-to-head in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final match at the King Fahd International Stadium, with kick-off at 9:00 p.m. local time.

Photos and videos shared online showed the players prepping for the highly anticipated game.

On Sunday, Ronaldo made his debut with the club as its captain in a winning match against Al Ettifaq.Saudi club Al Nassr signed the Portuguese player in December, sparking international headlines over the reportedly hundred-million-dollar deal.

Read more:

Al Nassr players including Ronaldo train for Saudi Super Cup in Riyadh’s cold weather

Al Nassr defeats Al Ettifaq in Ronaldo’s first match as captain

Ronaldo, Messi face off in Riyadh All-Star game with PSG in front of sell-out crowd