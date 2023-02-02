Theme
Philadelphia Eagles player Josh Sills has been charged with rape and kidnapping. (Twitter)
Josh Sills: American football player charged with rape, kidnapping in Ohio

Philadelphia Eagles rookie offensive lineman Josh Sills has been placed on the NFL’s commissioner exempt list following his indictment on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping in Ohio.

With his placement on the exempt list, he cannot practice, play or travel with the team as it prepares for Super Bowl LVII.

“The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time,” the Eagles said in a statement before the NFL took action.

A grand jury in Guernsey County, Ohio, brought the action against Sills, 25, in connection with a 2019 case.

A Wednesday news release from the office of Ohio attorney general Dave Yost said a woman alleged that in December 2019, Sills forced her take part in non-consensual sexual activity and held her against her will. The incident was reported immediately to the Guernsey County Sheriff’s office, which launched a “detailed investigation,” per the release.

The case is being prosecuted by the Ohio attorney general’s special prosecutions section.

Stills was issued a summons to appear in a Guernsey County court room on February 16 – four days after the Eagles meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.

Sills played collegiately at West Virginia before transferring to Oklahoma State, where he was a team captain and first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021. He was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

An Ohio native, Sills saw limited action with the Eagles. He appeared in one game – a 20-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on October 9 – and played four snaps on special teams.

