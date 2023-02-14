Elon Musk reportedly considers buying Manchester United

Billionaire Elon Musk is reportedly considering purchasing English football club Manchester United as bidding ends on Friday, The Daily Mail reported.

The world’s second-richest man has previously tweeted about buying the Premiere League club.

Sources told the Mail that Musk is monitoring the situation closely in case of any potential opportunities.

Other potential buyers include the Qatar Investment Authority, which also owns the iconic Shard building in London.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, one of Britain’s richest men, is also considering a bid for the $7.3 billion club.

Musk’s current fortune is estimated to be $191 billion, making him Forbes’ second-richest man after luxury goods magnate Bernard Arnault.

In August, as fans were planning a protest against current owners the Glazer family, Musk tweeted: “Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome.”

He later pointed out that the tweet had been a joke, but added that United were his favorite club.

“Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid,” he tweeted.

Musk made history in January when he had the largest drop of personal fortune in history, losing around $183 billion since November.

The Glazers are looking for around $7.3 billion for the club, meaning it is still well within Musk’s reach.

If the sale exceeds the $4.58 billion paid for the NFL’s Denver Broncos last year, it will be the most expensive sports team ever sold.

The American Glazer family purchased the club in May 2005 as sole owners, and are now down to 69 percent ownership.

Sources told ESPN that Joel and Avram Glazer are keen to retain their shares of the club, moving forward alongside a new partner while the four other siblings want to pursue a full sale.

Neither Joel nor Avram reportedly have the funds to buy out the rest of their family.

