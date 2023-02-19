Undercard announced for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight in Saudi Arabia

The full undercard for the Jake Paul versus Tommy Fury boxing match in Saudi Arabia has been announced.

Ilunga Makabu will be defending his WBC cruiserweight belt against former two-weight world champion Badou Jack in the evening’s co-main event.

Ragad al-Naimi will also make history as the first female Saudi boxer to make a professional debut when she takes on Perpetual Okaidah.

Rising Saudi boxing star Ziyad Almaayouf will face off against Ronald Martinez, while undefeated American cruiserweight prospect Muhsin Cason will go head-to-head against Azerbaijan’s Taryel Jafarov, and Jordan’s first professional boxer Badr al-Samreen takes on Viorel Simion of Romania.

American YouTuber Adam Saleh will fight countryman Stuart Kellogg, while Saudi Arabia’s Zaid Majrashi will face Philip Quansah, and Salman Hamda will face off against Daniel Plange.

“We cannot wait for this undercard and everyone with tickets is in for a real treat,” said a spokesperson for organizers Skill Challenge Entertainment in a statement.

“From a world title fight to hometown heroes and pro debutants, fireworks await on February 26.”

“Each fighter is looking make a statement on the world stage. They are prepared to do whatever necessary to win and that makes for box-office viewing at the Diriyah arena.”

YouTuber Paul will take on Fury, brother of heavyweight great Tyson, at a purpose-built arena in Diriyah, Riyadh, on February 26.

Tickets start at $48 (180 riyals).