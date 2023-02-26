In richest race, Crown Prince presents Saudi Cup to owners of Japan’s Panthalassa
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman patronized the 4th edition of the Saudi Cup 2023 -- the richest global horse racing event -- which was won by Japan’s Panthalassa, ridden by the jockey Yutaka Yoshida.
During the ceremony, which took place on Saturday at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh, the Crown Prince awarded Naoki Yoneyama, president of Hiroo Race Co Ltd and owners of Panthalassa, the Saudi Cup.
Panthalassa was trained by Yoshito Yahagi and strode away with the championship, covering a distance of 1,800 meters in a time of 1:50:80, in the most valuable race in the world.
The Crown Prince congratulated trainer Yahagi, and the jockey, Yutaka Yoshida, who received a horse model and a cavalry horse helmet.
Panthalassa beat Country Grammer trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Frankie Dettori in the $20 million Group 1 Saudi Cup race on Saturday.
Saudi Cup 2023 race activities began on Friday, with a total prize pool of $35 million, divided into 16 rounds, with the participation of 243 horses from 16 countries.
Upon his arrival at the racecourse, the Crown Prince was received by Prince Bandar bin Khalid al-Faisal, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Equestrian Authority and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia (JCSA), and Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan, Member of the Board of Directors of JCSA and Chairman of the Technical Committees.
The Crown Prince was accompanied by Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd, Minister of State, Prince Mohammed bin Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh region, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal, Minister of Sports, and Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of the National Guard.
Before the 8th round of the Saudi Cup began, the participating horses moved from the grooming arena to the parade ground in front of the Crown Prince in a two-round show before the start of the race.
