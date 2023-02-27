Al Hilal claims 7-0 win over Qatar’s Al Duhail to reach AFC Champions League final

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal football club claimed an outstanding 7-0 win over Qatar’s Al Duhail on Sunday to reach the AFC Champions League final match.

Former Manchester United and Watford striker Ighalo scored the Saudi team’s first goal within 90 seconds after kick-off before scoring another 10 minutes later.

Mali attacker Moussa Merega also scored two goals followed by another by Salem al-Dawsari. Marega had a 41st-minute volley ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee.

In the second hald, Ighalo shot his fourth goal in minute 62 before being substituted by Ramon Diaz.

Despite Al-Duhail having the advantage of playing at the al-Thumama Stadium in Doha, the Qatari club could not catch up.

Al Hilal is set to take on Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds in the two-match final which will be played on April 29 and May 6 in Japan. The Saudi club beat Urawa for the first time in 2019 when they went head-to-head.

Al Hilal qualified for the final of the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time in its history after a stunning 3-2 win over Brazil’s Flamengo football club.

But the Saudi club lost to the defending champions Real Madrid, who won their fifth title following a 5–3 win against Al-Hilal in the final held in Morocco earlier this month.

