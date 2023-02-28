Michael Jordan’s six NBA championship sneakers on view at Sotheby’s Dubai

Sotheby’s Dubai opened its doors on Tuesday with a blockbuster exhibition that showcases the spectrum of Sotheby’s international offerings spanning auctions and private sales.



Visitors to the DIFC will be able to view the very best in the worlds of gameworn memorabilia, glittering jewels, coveted cutting-edge watches, rare objects from the Islamic world and modern and contemporary paintings by artists from the Middle East – all under one roof.



Michael Jordan’s unprecedented success as an athlete is well-documented and may never be replicated – 6 NBA championships, 6 Finals MVPs, 5 league MVPs, and 2 Olympic Gold Medals are just a few of Jordan’s on-court accomplishments.



Many consider the NBA legend to be the greatest athlete who ever lived.



In late 1984, Nike produced the first Air Jordan model – the Air Jordan I – for Jordan to use during his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls. Nike released this model to the general public in 1985.



To commemorate the 21st century’s ‘Jordan Year’ -- in reference to his jersey number – Sotheby’s will present The Dynasty Collection.





Comprising 1 Air Jordan from each of Michael Jordan’s 6 ‘Championship Clinching’ NBA Finals games, the unique collection of relics from each of Jordan’s six championships, together offered for private sale, is considered to be the ‘holy grail’ of sneaker collecting.



The set represents the most valuable and significant collection of Air Jordan sneakers ever brought to market, and also marks the first time an auction house has travelled sneakers to the Middle East.

The showcase is open from February 28 to March 3 at Level B2, Gate Village Building 3, Dubai International Financial District.

