Achraf Hakimi’s lawyer denies rape allegations, says ‘accusations are false’

A lawyer representing Moroccan football player Achraf Hakimi denied rape allegations made against the Paris Saint-Germain defender, news website GOAL reported on Wednesday.



Hakimi is being investigated for the alleged rape of a 23-year-old woman whom he reportedly invited to his home in France while his wife and children were away on vacation, French news outlet Le Parisien reported earlier this week.



The footballer’s lawyer, Fanny Colin, said in a statement to Le Parisien on Tuesday that Hakimi was innocent.



“The accusations are false… and he is at the disposal of justice,” Colin said.



Colin’s statements represent the first public reaction as PSG has not yet commented on the accusations.



The alleged victim went to the police this weekend and accused Hakimi of raping her despite her not consenting to intercourse.



Police opened an investigation into the matter even though she told them that she only wanted to “make a statement of rape,” without filing an official complaint.



Hakimi is a well-known footballer who played a crucial role in his national team’s historic run to the semifinals of the Qatar World Cup last year.



The 24-year-old player is married to Spanish actress Hiba Abouk whom he met in 2018.



In 2020, Hakimi married Abouk, who is twelve years older than him. They welcomed their first child in 2020 and the second one in 2022.



