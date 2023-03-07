Theme
A promotional image for the King and Queen of the Ring event in Jeddah. (Supplied)

WWE returns to Saudi Arabia with King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
WWE professional wrestling is returning to Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah with a King and Queen of the Ring event at the Jeddah Superdome on May 27.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It is the first King of the Ring since the 2015 edition was held in the US.

The event will also be the first crowning of a WWE queen since the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament that was held at the WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh in 2021.

More details about the event will be released in the next few weeks, organizers said in a statement.

It is being organized in conjunction with Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

WWE was one of the first major international sporting and entertainment franchises to begin holding events in the Kingdom, with the first show taking place in 2014.

In 2019, the GEA and WWE signed an expanded partnership to continue holding events until 2027.

