Newcastle United to return to Dubai for training camp

Saudi-owned Newcastle United will hold a training camp in Dubai this month ahead of the UEFA Champions League, the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) said on Thursday.

The top English team last trained in Dubai in March 2022, and Liverpool and Arsenal also held camps in the emirate at the end of 2022.

As well as Newcastle, under-20 teams from Mexico, the Netherlands, and Saudi Arabia are expected to train in Dubai in the coming months, the DSC added.

More than 30 international training camps have been organized for this year, DSC said, with national teams selecting Dubai because of its attractive climate as well as its tourist facilities.

Newcastle United was purchased in 2021 by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

