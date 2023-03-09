Newcastle United to return to Dubai for training camp

Saudi-owned Newcastle United will hold a training camp in Dubai this month ahead of the UEFA Champions League, the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) said on Thursday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The top English team last trained in Dubai in March 2022, and Liverpool and Arsenal also held camps in the emirate at the end of 2022.
As well as Newcastle, under-20 teams from Mexico, the Netherlands, and Saudi Arabia are expected to train in Dubai in the coming months, the DSC added.
More than 30 international training camps have been organized for this year, DSC said, with national teams selecting Dubai because of its attractive climate as well as its tourist facilities.
Newcastle United was purchased in 2021 by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).
Read more:
Where to watch: Spain’s Real Madrid vs Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal football final
Saudi Arabia to host final stages of historic Indian Santosh football tournament
Gunmen threaten Argentina football star Messi, shoot up family-owned supermarket
-
Where to watch: Spain’s Real Madrid vs Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal football finalSaudi Arabia’s Al Hilal football club is set to face Spain’s Real Madrid for the 2023 title of the FIFA Club World Cup title. Here is a look at how ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi Arabia to host final stages of historic Indian Santosh football tournamentSaudi Arabia will host the 2022-23 semifinals and final of the historic Indian Hero Santosh Trophy in Riyadh on March 1 and 4.For the latest headlines ... Sports
-
Gunmen threaten Argentina football star Messi, shoot up family-owned supermarketGunmen left a threatening message Thursday for Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi and opened fire at a supermarket owned by his in-laws in ... Sports