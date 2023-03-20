Will Smith spotted at AlUla camel race and Jeddah F1 in first Saudi visit

Hollywood star Will Smith visited Saudi Arabia for the first time over the weekend, attending a camel race in AlUla and the Formula One Grand Prix in Jeddah.

Smith was spotted exploring the ancient desert city of AlUla where he watched the inaugural Camel Cup, the world’s richest camel race, organizers said in a statement.

He also took a tour of Hegra, the UNESCO World Heritage site and the Fame: Andy Warhol exhibition at the iconic mirrored building Maraya.

The Men in Black superstar was in good company, and watched the race alongside music producer Swizz Beatz, Red Sea Film Festival CEO Mohammed al-Turki, and AlUla’s chief tourism officer Phillip Jones.

Swizz Beatz, the first American to own a camel racing team in Saudi Arabia, has been keeping a keen eye on camels from his Saudi Bronx team in action at the AlUla Camel Racing Venue.

The state-of-the-art venue also hosted a Saudi Bronx pop-up store in the Heritage Village, where Swizz Beatz presented Smith with one of the branded t-shirts on sale to spectators.

The 54-year-old actor was also seen attending the Formula One Grand Prix in Jeddah.

He told Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle that he would be supporting Briton Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton eventually placed fifth in the race at the purpose-built Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Sunday.

