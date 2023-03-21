Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A selection of scarves of the English soccer Premier League teams who are reported to be part of a proposed European Super League, laid out and photographed, in London, Monday, April 19, 2021. The 12 European clubs planning to start a breakaway Super League have told the leaders of FIFA and UEFA that they have begun legal action aimed at fending off threats to block the competition. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
A selection of scarves of the English soccer Premier League teams. (File photo: Reuters)

Premier League matches to halt mid-game to allow players to break fast during Ramadan

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Refereeing bodies have told Premier League and English Football League match officials to pause play so players can break their fast during the holy period of Ramadan, Sky Sports reported on Tuesday.

Match officials have been issued guidance so players can break their fast by taking on liquids, energy gels or supplements on the touchline during a pause in play. Ramadan begins on Wednesday and lasts a month.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Referees have also been encouraged to identify players who are fasting prior to kickoff and agree an estimated time for the pause in play.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez are among players who are expected to abstain from eating and drinking during daylight hours.

In 2021, a match between Leicester City and Crystal Palace was halted by referee Graham Scott after half an hour so Wesley Fofana and Cheikhou Kouyate could break their fast after sunset.

Read more:

Ramadan in UAE 2023: Top three ways to give back during the holy month

Ramadan 2023: Saudi Arabia calls on Muslims to spot crescent moon

Ramadan 2023: How does fasting during the holy month affect your mental health?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size