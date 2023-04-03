Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Nantes’ French defender Jaouen Hadjam reacts at the end of the French L1 football match between FC Nantes and Stade Rennais FC at the Stade de la Beaujoire–Louis Fonteneau in Nantes, western France on February 26, 2023. (AFP)
Nantes’ French defender Jaouen Hadjam reacts at the end of the French L1 football match between FC Nantes and Stade Rennais FC at the Stade de la Beaujoire–Louis Fonteneau in Nantes, western France on February 26, 2023. (AFP)

Algerian player dropped from Nantes squad after insisting on maintaining fast

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Algerian defender Jaouen Hadjam was dropped from Nantes squad before their defeat by Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday after insisting on not breaking his Ramadan fast, his manager Antoine Kombouare said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Hadjam joined Nantes in January from Paris FC, and has featured in nine league matches so far.

“Jaouen? There is no controversy. Those who fast, I support them... On matchdays, you should not fast,” Kombouare told a news conference after their 3-0 home defeat.

“It is not a punishment. I set rules. It’s his choice and I respect it,” he added.

Local reports said the 20-year-old agreed only to break his fast in away matches. The holy period of Ramadan will end on April 20.

Nantes are 14th in the standings on 30 points, four above the relegation zone.

France-born Hadjam decided last month to represent Algeria, and played in their 1-0 victory over Niger.

Read more:

Ramadan 2023: Saudi Arabia makes Umrah permits available via Nusuk app

Ramadan: Five ways to feel energized throughout the holy month

Ramadan in the UAE and around the world: 2023’s longest and shortest fasting hours

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size