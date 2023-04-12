Egypt’s El-Gaish goalkeeper hit with fireworks during Arab Champions Club game

El-Gaish goalkeeper Mohamed Shaaban was taken to hospital after being hit by fireworks during an Arab Club Champions Cup game against Ahly Tripoli in Libya on Tuesday.

Home fans threw fireworks onto the pitch in stoppage time with the score tied at 1-1. Ahly went through 3-2 on aggregate after the first leg ended 2-1.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Medical staff ran onto the field to attend to the Egyptian goalkeeper while his teammates protested to the referee.

The game was paused while Shaaban was taken to the nearest hospital.

El-Gaish had used all of their substitutes so finished the game with 10 men, a defender taking Shaaban’s place in goal.

There was no confirmation of Shaaban’s status from his club but Ahly Tripoli president Sasi Bououn told Egyptian program El-Match the goalkeeper was fine.

“The keeper wasn’t injured according to the hospital medical report,” he said.

Read more:

Saudi spending benefits sport, is not intended to disrupt or ‘sportswash:’ Minister

Saudi Arabia’s al-Shahrani back after serious injury at World Cup

Messi to likely move on from PSG as offer from Saudi club Al Hilal lingers: Reports