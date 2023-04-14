Achraf Hakimi ex-wife tries to claim half his fortune, discovers nothing in his name

Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi’s ex-wife Hiba Abouk failed to acquire half of his fortune as Hakimi reportedly has nothing in his name, Spanish daily Marca reported on Thursday.



According to the report, Abouk asked for half of Hakimi’s assets and fortune when filing for divorce, however, she was informed that Hakimi has nothing in his name and that everything he has is in his mother’s name.



The report added that his mother is even the beneficiary of his salary.



According to a report by Morocco World News in June, the Paris Saint-Germain player is the sixth highest paid African footballer, earning more than $215,000 per week.



Hakimi is facing preliminary charges of rape after a 24-year-old woman accused him of rape in February.

Police opened an investigation into the matter even though the alleged victim told them that she only wanted to “make a statement of rape,” without filing an official complaint.

Last month, Abouk broke her silence for the first time on the rape allegations against Hakimi and said she would always stand by the side of victims.

She also said that she decided to separate from Hakimi before he was indicted with rape, but did not explain the reason behind the separation.

Abouk, whom Hakimi met in 2018 when he was playing for Dortmund in Germany, is twelve years older than him and gained recognition for her role in the Spanish crime drama El Principe.

Hakimi and his wife share similar backgrounds, with Hiba being born in Madrid to Tunisian immigrants.

In 2020, the couple got married in a private ceremony before welcoming their first child. Their second child was born in 2022.



