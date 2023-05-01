Al-Ittihad’s defender Zakaria al-Hawsawi banned for spitting at opponent
Al-Ittihad have suffered a blow ahead of the final sprint in the Saudi Pro League title race after defender Zakaria al-Hawsawi was banned for the last six games of the season for spitting at an opponent.
Al-Ittihad, who are hoping to win the Saudi title for the first time in 14 years, lead the league by three points ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr with a game in hand.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Disciplinary Committee of the Saudi Federation announced on Sunday that the left back had been suspended for spitting at Poland’s Grzegorz Krychowiak during stoppage time of Al-Ittihad’s 2-1 victory over Al Shabab last Thursday.
The 22-year-old one-cap international was shown a red card for the incident, which occurred just after he came on as a substitute. He was also fined 60,000 riyals ($15,997.01).
The ban concludes a disappointing season for al-Hawsawi, who was named in the preliminary Saudi squad for the World Cup in neighboring Qatar but did not make the cut when coach Herve Renard named his final 26 players.
Read more:
Cristiano Ronaldo scores to keep Saudi club Al Nassr’s slim title hopes alive
Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal, Japan’s Urawa to face off for Asian Champions League final
Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal says fatigue not a concern in Asian Champions League
-
Al Nassr’s Ronaldo says ‘positively surprised’ by Saudi Pro League’s competitivenessCristiano Ronaldo said he has been surprised by the level of competitiveness in the Saudi Pro League since joining Al Nassr in January.“I think you ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi football league appoints ex-Man City boss as CEOFormer Manchester City boss Garry Cook has been appointed CEO of Saudi Arabia’s top football league following Al Nassr’s signing of Cristiano Ronaldo ... Sports
-
Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Women’s Premier League kicks-offIn another historic milestone for women’s football in the Kingdom, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation Women’s Premier League marked its official ... Saudi Arabia