Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Al-Ittihad's Saudi defender Zakaria Hawsawi is banned for spitting at opponent. (Twitter)
Al-Ittihad's Saudi defender Zakaria Hawsawi is banned for spitting at opponent. (Twitter)

Al-Ittihad’s defender Zakaria al-Hawsawi banned for spitting at opponent

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Al-Ittihad have suffered a blow ahead of the final sprint in the Saudi Pro League title race after defender Zakaria al-Hawsawi was banned for the last six games of the season for spitting at an opponent.

Al-Ittihad, who are hoping to win the Saudi title for the first time in 14 years, lead the league by three points ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr with a game in hand.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Disciplinary Committee of the Saudi Federation announced on Sunday that the left back had been suspended for spitting at Poland’s Grzegorz Krychowiak during stoppage time of Al-Ittihad’s 2-1 victory over Al Shabab last Thursday.

The 22-year-old one-cap international was shown a red card for the incident, which occurred just after he came on as a substitute. He was also fined 60,000 riyals ($15,997.01).

The ban concludes a disappointing season for al-Hawsawi, who was named in the preliminary Saudi squad for the World Cup in neighboring Qatar but did not make the cut when coach Herve Renard named his final 26 players.

Read more:

Cristiano Ronaldo scores to keep Saudi club Al Nassr’s slim title hopes alive

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal, Japan’s Urawa to face off for Asian Champions League final

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal says fatigue not a concern in Asian Champions League

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size