Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios uses app to help police catch man who stole his Tesla
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios helped police catch a man who allegedly stole his Tesla at gunpoint from a home in Australia’s capital city, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported on Tuesday.
The ABC said court documents showed Kyrgios used the Tesla app to track and slow down the vehicle as police pursued it on Monday morning in Canberra.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The ABC said the court documents allege a man pointed a gun at Kyrgios’ mother, Norlaila Kyrgios, and demanded the keys for the car. She called out to Kyrgios, who was nearby, and telephoned a police emergency number as soon as the man drove away in the car.
The police chase ended when the car entered a school zone but a man was arrested soon after.
A 32-year-old man has been denied bail after appearing in the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court on five charges relating to the incident, including aggravated robbery, driving a stolen vehicle, furious driving, and failing to stop for police.
Kyrgios reached the final at Wimbledon and the US Open quarterfinals last year but hasn’t played a competitive match at the elite level since withdrawing from a tournament in Japan last October because of knee injury.
Read more:
Kyrgios can become global superstar, says Becker
Federer hands Kyrgios US Open masterclass
Kyrgios thrown out of Italian Open after on-court outburst
-
Tennis fan accused of having ‘700 drinks’ by Kyrgios begins legal actionA tennis fan is taking legal action against Nick Kyrgios after he accused her of being “drunk out of her mind” during his defeat in this year’s ... Sports
-
Kyrgios mostly keeps his cool to see off Hoang in New YorkFiery Australian Nick Kyrgios mostly kept his cool en route to a 6-4 6-2 6-4 dismantling of Antoine Hoang in their second-round clash at the US Open ... Sports
-
Kyrgios accuses ATP of being ‘corrupt’ after US Open winAustralia’s Nick Kyrgios could find himself in hot water again after accusing men’s tennis governing body ATP of being ... Sports
-
Plenty of dramatics as Nadal tops Kyrgios at WimbledonRafael Nadal was up near the Centre Court net when Nick Kyrgios smacked a booming forehand directly at the guy's midsection - right at him, on purpose ... Sports
-
Kyrgios thrown out of Italian Open after on-court outburstNick Kyrgios was defaulted from his second round Italian Open clash against Norway’s Casper Ruud on Thursday after the hot-headed Australian ... Sports
-
Federer hands Kyrgios US Open masterclassRoger Federer handed Nick Kyrgios a 6-4 6-1 7-5 tennis masterclass by storming into the fourth round of the US Open on Saturday behind a ruthless ... Sports
-
Kyrgios can become global superstar, says BeckerAustralian maverick Nick Kyrgios is ready to win over his doubters and can become an ‘international sporting superstar’ according to ... Sports
-
Kyrgios bows out defeated but wins over AustraliaNick Kyrgios’s Australian Open ended with a gallant fourth round defeat by an inspired Grigor Dimitrov on Sunday but the maverick talent leaves ... Sports