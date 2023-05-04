Hiba Abouk breaks silence on financial divorce settlement with PSG’s Achraf Hakimi

Hiba Abouk responded to allegations that she is demanding $11 million (10 million euros) from her husband Achraf Hakimi to settle their divorce, saying her fame preceded his, Spanish daily Marca reported on Thursday.



“It is a macho and misogynist world considering that when we started our relationship, he did not earn money and I was better known than him. Imagine that,” she reportedly said.



Abouk also said that such claims “no longer affect her,” adding that justice is on her side.



“The good thing is that I am no longer affected by what they say,” she said.



“I want to be discreet so that tomorrow does not affect our family. I trust in justice and common sense, which are on my side.”



Last month, Marca reported that Abouk was demanding $11 million from the Moroccan footballer to settle their divorce while he has offered her only $2.2 million.

The report added that the Spanish model has also decided to file a lawsuit against Hakimi for “fraud and mismanagement of their marital assets” after she discovered that the footballer’s entire fortune is under his mother’s name.

The Paris Saint Germain player is facing preliminary charges of rape after a 24-year-old woman accused him of rape in February.

Police opened an investigation into the matter even though the alleged victim told them that she only wanted to “make a statement of rape,” without filing an official complaint.

In March, Abouk, who married Hakimi in 2020, said she would always stand by the side of victims.

She also said that she decided to separate from Hakimi before he was indicted with rape but did not explain the reason behind the separation.

