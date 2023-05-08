Theme
Egyptian Premier League - Pyramids FC v Al Ahly - 30 June Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - July 16, 2022 Pyramids FC's Eric Traore celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Pyramids FC’s Eric Traore celebrates scoring their second goal. (File photo: Reuters)

Burkina Faso player with Egyptian football club missing after walking out during game

Reuters, Cairo

Egyptian club ENPPI said Burkina Faso winger Eric Traore has gone missing since walking out of the stadium during a match against Aswan on April 18 after refusing to come on as a late substitute.

ENPPI said the 26-year-old, who was on loan from the Pyramids club, had switched off his phones after leaving their Cairo stadium and attempts to contact him through his wife and agent had been to no avail.

The club, which is run by the state-owned oil company, said it had informed the Egyptian Football Association that Traore had disappeared but had not filed a complaint.

“We just hope he is in good condition and we can discuss formalities at a later time,” ENPPI football manager Mohamed Ismail told Egyptian Al-Nahar TV.

