Between whistles and applause, PSG fans offer Messi mixed reaction during game

Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi received a mixed reception on his return from suspension during a Paris Saint-Germain game on Saturday as the club closed in on a record 11th French league title with a 5-0 home win over Ajaccio.

Messi’s name elicited a combination of whistles and applause when it was read out before kick-off after he was banned by the club for last weekend’s match over an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia.



The Argentinian again drew jeers with his early touches in what was likely his penultimate appearance in Paris ahead of a reported move to Saudi Arabia for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.



“So, there are whistles but very quickly a large part of the stadium made sure to drown them out to support Leo,” PSG coach Christophe Galtier said.



“He stayed focused with the desire to liven up the game and create chances. He’s used to it because he’s been in difficult situations in his career,” Galtier said.



Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring on 22 minutes at the Parc des Princes and Achraf Hakimi added a second goal before Kylian Mbappe struck twice shortly after half-time.



Mohamed Youssouf compounded a miserable night for the Corsicans with an own goal for PSG’s fifth, while Hakimi and Ajaccio midfielder Thomas Mangani were sent off after a late bust-up.



PSG need four points from their final three games -- against Auxerre, Strasbourg and Clermont -- to secure the Ligue 1 title after restoring their six-point lead over second-placed Lens.



“The players were very determined to put in a proper display. They want to be champions and they realize that Lens aren’t giving up and a misstep could raise the pressure,” Galtier said.



Three defeats in their past four home games for PSG had allowed Lens to stay in an unlikely title race, but Ajaccio offered little resistance as their relegation to Ligue 2 was confirmed.

