Iturrioz leads at Saudi PIF-funded ladies golf tournament in Florida

Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz maintained her lead in the PIF-funded Aramco Team Series golf tournament in Florida on Saturday.

Iturrioz leads by one at five-under-par at 14 holes of her second round during the event at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, which was not completed due as the sun set.

Scotswoman Louise Duncan is second in the tournament so far, sitting at four-under-par for the championship and one-under-par for her second round through 15 holes.

Duncan, who turned pro in July last year and won the 2021 Women’s Amateur Championship, is looking for her first professional win.

Carlota Ciganda tied Duncan for second by carding a three-under-par 69 in a round which included five birdies.

“This morning I thought it was going to be a little easier, a little less windy than yesterday,” Ciganda was quoted as saying in a statement.

“I hit some good shots, but to be honest my putting was great. I made some good up-and-downs and some good putts for birdie, so that was the key.”

Off the course, fans were treated to an exhibition hosted by World Long Drive champion Kyle Berkshire who gave tournament-goers some insights and displayed his prodigious length off the tee, concluding the clinic with a 408-yard drive in-front of a wowed audience.

Aside from the individual championship, a team event presented an ever-changing leaderboard throughout the day.

Team Alexander finished the day at 23-under-par, leading in the clubhouse overnight.

However, they have a long wait to see the final results, and Team Roussin, captained by Pauline Roussine, led the championship at 28-under-par through 14 holes before darkness suspended play on Saturday.

A total of 60 players proceed to the final round of the Aramco Team Series Florida.

