Carlota Ciganda wins Saudi PIF-backed Aramco Team Series golf event in Florida

Spain’s Carlota Ciganda took first place at the Saudi PIF-backed Aramco Team Series golf event in Florida on Sunday.

Ciganda held off Czech Republic’s Klara Davidson Spilkova to secure her first victory of the year and seventh Ladies European Tour win after a final round of 73.

“To win is always special. It’s not easy to win nowadays, there is a lot a good players and a lot of youngsters coming in very strong,” Ciganda said after celebrating with her fellow countrywoman on the 18th green, according to a statement from the organizers.

“So yeah to come here and win, I think it’s big also with the likes of Lexi, Lydia, and Alison. It feels very special.”

The Trump International West Palm Beach course proved challenging for all, with the winner scoring only 2-under-par.

Ciganda alluded to the winning formula: “patience was the key for this week. I think it’s a very tricky golf course. Pretty much every hole has a creek or a lake or a hazard. It’s a great ball striking course, you have to hit it to the right spot so I just wanted to be patient and try to give myself birdie chances.”

Klara Davidson Spilkova came up just shy of securing her third LET victory with one of the best back nines of the day to put her in contention.

Birdies on 13 and 15 lifted the Czech to second place but she couldn’t find another on the tricky final hole to force a playoff. The 28-year-old said after the round: “It was difficult, mentally quite a difficult golf course. I think the first day was my best day, I was in a nice flow and hitting a lot of pars.”

Earlier in the day the team championship concluded with Team Roussin rising to the top to win by two securing France’s Pauline Roussin’s back-to-back victories in the Aramco Team Series after she won the individual title in Singapore earlier in the year.

The French star captained her team of Iturrioz, Solheim Cup legend Trish Johnson and amateur Michael Bickford to victory this week with a score of 25-under-par.

On the win, Captain Roussin said ““It was a lot of fun. We really got along, and we had fun out there, despite how much of a challenge the golf course is. And now here we are with the trophies. It’s pretty cool… I’m proud of this team, and I would not have wished to play it with any other people.”

