Real Madrid’s Benzema receives offer from Saudi club worth over $200 mln: Reports

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is mulling over an offer from a Saudi club worth over $200 million, according to several media reports.

Al-Ittihad has reportedly offered to pay the French footballer over $214 million for a two-year contract.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Benzema, 35, had signed a one-year contract extension to stay in Spain last season but has yet to receive any notice from his current club on his status for the next season.

The reports said that the Frenchman had initially turned down an offer from Al-Ittihad but was now contemplating moving to Saudi Arabia after the club upped his value.

Benzema joined Real Madrid in 2009 from Olympique Lyon and has since scored 353 goals and provided 165 assists in 647 matches.

In the 2022 to 2023 season, he grabbed 30 goals and six assists in 42 matches across competitions despite suffering an injury.

If he accepts the offer, the striker would follow in Ronaldo’s footsteps as the second big football name to move to the Kingdom.

Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr in January from Manchester United with a contract worth over $200 million per year.

Several media reports have also claimed that another Saudi club was also vying for Argentinian football icon Lionel Messi but his father denied the claims.

Read more:

Cristiano Ronaldo says Saudi league could become top five in the world

Argentina coach unconcerned about Messi’s move to Saudi club Al Hilal

Messi receives offer from Saudi club al-Hilal: Source