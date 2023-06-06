Theme
France’s forward Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League - League A Group 1 first leg football match between France and Denmark at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on June 3, 2022. (AFP)
French footballer Karim Benzema. (File photo: AFP)

Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad signs footballer Karim Benzema for three seasons

Published: Updated:
Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad has signed a contract with French football player Karim Benzema for three seasons, according to Al Alarabiya sources.

On Sunday, Real Madrid said the Ballon d’Or winner will leave the club as a free agent in the close season after 14 trophy-laden years.

The 35-year-old Frenchman had looked set to stay at the Spanish club for one more year after a 2022-23 season in which he struggled with injuries and missed out on France’s World Cup campaign in Qatar due to another injury.

However, an offer estimated by media to be worth more than 100 million euros ($107.05 million) from Saudi Arabia has reportedly made him reconsider his future.

With Reuters

