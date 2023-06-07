After Benzema, Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad close to securing deal with Chelsea’s Kante

A potential agreement between Saudi Arabian champions Al Ittihad and Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is nearing its final stages, according to Al Arabiya sources.

If the deal is completed as expected, Kante will line up alongside compatriot Karim Benzema who signed a three-year contract with the Saudi side on Tuesday.

The Saudi Pro League continues to attract high-profile players since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in December for more than $220 million per year.

Other big names Saudi clubs will target in the coming months include Sergio Busquets, Angel Di Maria, Jordi Alba and Sergio Ramos, according to local media.

A source close to Argentina captain Lionel Messi last month told Reuters that he had received a formal offer to join Al Hilal. However, the 35-year-old World Cup winner looks set to join Inter Miami in the United States.

Kante’s deal is worth 100 million euros ($107 millions) over two years, Saudi media said.

The France international has been a mainstay at Stamford Bridge, making more than 260 appearances and winning the Champions League, Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup during his seven years at the club.

Kante’s last season was plagued by injuries, however, as he missed the majority of the campaign. Chelsea struggled without him to finish 12th in the Premier League standings.

With Reuters

