Hudson takes over at Qatari football club a week after quitting American job

Anthony Hudson has agreed a two-year deal to guide Al Markhiya in the Qatari soccer league a week after quitting as interim head coach of the US men’s national team.

The club posted confirmation of the two-year contract on its social media platforms late Wednesday, saying Hudson’s immediate goal is to help Al Markhiya improve on the seventh-place finish it achieved in its first season after promotion to the Qatar Stars League.

Hudson quit as interim head coach of the US men’s team last week, just two weeks before he was to lead the Americans in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals.

He was replaced by B.J. Callaghan. At the time, the US Soccer Federation said Hudson was taking a job with a club but not identify the team or the role.

Hudson had been appointed to the US job on January 4, and guided the Americans to two wins, one loss and two draws. His five games were the fewest for a US coach since John Kowalski in 1991.

