Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Steven Gerrard looks on in this file photo from an Aston Villa match. (File photo: Reuters)
Steven Gerrard looks on in this file photo from an Aston Villa match. (File photo: Reuters)

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard turns down Saudi coaching offer

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Steven Gerrard said he had decided against taking up an offer to coach in Saudi Arabia following reports the former Liverpool captain was considering an offer to become coach of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

The 43-year-old guided Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years in 2021 before leaving for Aston Villa, where he was sacked last October.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I was invited over there to look at a potential offer, which I did,” the former England captain told Channel 4.

PIF’s acquisition of Saudi football clubs sets stage for sports revolution Features PIF’s acquisition of Saudi football clubs sets stage for sports revolution

“I have been analyzing that over the last couple of days. But, as we stand right now, I won’t be taking that offer up.”

Several high-profile names have been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia in recent months after Cristiano Ronaldo signed with Al-Nassr in December.

Read more:

PIF’s acquisition of Saudi football clubs sets stage for sports revolution

Newcastle sign shirt sponsorship deal with Saudi PIF owned Sela

Karim Benzema says Cristiano Ronaldo has ‘helped elevate football’ in Saudi Arabia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size