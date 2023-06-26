Golf’s Jin Young Ko breaks record for most weeks at No. 1

South Korea’s Jin Young Ko was ranked No. 1 in the world on Monday for a record-setting 159th week.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

She remained atop the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings following a tie for 20th at last week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, surpassing the 158 weeks spent at No. 1 by Lorena Ochoa of Mexico from 2007-10.

The 27-year-old Ko, a 15-time winner on the LPGA Tour, has held the No. 1 spot five different times since April 2019. This is her sixth consecutive week.

“It’s an honor people saying with Lorena and me in the same sentence. It makes me happy, but also it makes me humble,” said Ko, a two-time LPGA Tour Player of the Year. “It’s great to honor, to stand with Lorena.”

Ko has won twice in 2023 at the HSBC Women’s World Championship and the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Read more:

PGA Tour, Saudi-backed LIV Golf, PIF file motion to dismiss lawsuits

Saudi-backed LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman says league ‘not going anywhere’

PGA Tour, Europe to merge with Saudi PIF-owned LIV