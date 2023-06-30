Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Paris Saint-Germain’s French head coach Christophe Galtier touches the championship trophy during the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 championship trophy ceremony following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain’s French head coach Christophe Galtier touches the championship trophy during the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 championship trophy ceremony following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (AFP)

PSG coach Christophe Galtier, his son detained in racism investigation

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier and his son have been detained as part of an investigation into racism allegations at one of his former clubs, Nice prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme told The Associated Press.

Galtier and his son, John Valovic-Galtier, were placed in custody for questioning on Friday morning, Bonhomme said.

Galtier, who is on his way out at PSG but still under contract, denied accusations that he made racist and anti-Muslim comments when he was in charge of French club Nice when the scandal broke earlier this year.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

RMC Sport and other French media published reports quoting a leaked email from former Nice director of football Julien Fournier to the club’s owners, in which he accused Galtier of saying there were too many Black and Muslim players in the squad.

In a statement released by his lawyer to French media, Galtier said he was “stunned to learn of the insulting and defamatory” report and said he would take unspecified legal actions.

Read more:

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler joins Al Qadisiya as coach in Saudi Pro League

Advertisement

Lionel Messi expected to make Inter Miami debut on July 21

Newcastle’s rise to the Champions League is a case study in strategic leadership

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size