Lionel Messi says doesn’t regret joining Inter Miami, eager to face new challenge
Lionel Messi has no regrets about his decision to join Inter Miami and said he is eager to face a new challenge.
The 36-year-old arrived in the United States on Tuesday ahead of his presentation as an Inter Miami player at a special event on Sunday.
“I’m happy with the decision we made. I’m ready and eager to face the new challenge,” Messi said in an interview with Argentinian TV on Tuesday.
“My mentality and my head are not going to change and I will try, wherever I am, to give the maximum for myself and for the club, to continue to perform at the highest level.”
The club is preparing to hold a special event for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s presentation at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
“Fans will be able to enjoy an exciting night of entertainment, on-the-pitch speeches and more,” the club said in a statement, adding tickets would be free of charge for season ticket holders.
The World Cup winner will be reunited with former Barcelona team mate Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami as well as former Argentina coach Gerardo Martino.
Messi is expected to make his debut for the club on July 21 in a Leagues Cup clash against Mexican side Cruz Azul.
