Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal signs Brazilian winger Malcom

The exciting announcement was made public through Al Hilal’s official Twitter account with a warm “Welcome Malcom” message and pictures of Malcom with Al Hilal Chairman Fahad bin Saad bin Nafel at the signing ceremony in Paris.

Financial details were not disclosed although last week Zenit’s CEO Alexandr Medvedev told RIA Novosti that Al Hilal would pay 60 million euros ($66.38 million) for the transfer.

Malcom’s four-year contract goes until the end of the 2026/2027 season, Al Hilal Club Company announced.





The 26-year-old is the Al Hilal’s fourth major signing this summer, joining other prominent players like Senegal’s defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Serbia’s midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves.



The Brazilian winger, who joined Zenit in 2019 from Barcelona, had an outstanding season with Zenit in 2022, emerging as the top scorer in the Russian Premier League, contributing an impressive 23 goals to his club’s title-winning campaign.



The allure of Saudi Arabia as a footballing destination has been growing, with several high-profile players being linked to moves in recent weeks. Notably, Al Hilal had also expressed interest in signing the legendary Lionel Messi, but the Argentine icon eventually decided to join Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami.



Al Hilal itself boasts an illustrious history, being the most decorated club in both Saudi Arabia and Asia. With an astonishing tally of 66 trophies, the team holds the record for league and Asian Champions titles, securing 18 and four titles respectively.

The addition of Malcom to Al Hilal’s roster is a move aimed at further strengthening their position as a dominant force in the footballing world.

Fans eagerly await to witness the Brazilian winger’s talents and how he will contribute to Al Hilal’s future successes on the pitch.

