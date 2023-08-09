Barcelona’s Franck Kessie joins Al Ahli in Saudi Pro League

Barcelona’s Franck Kessie has joined Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, the Laliga club announced on Wednesday.

Al Ahli will pay 12.5 million euros ($13.72 million) for the 26-year-old, who joined Barca from AC Milan in 2022.

However, the Ivory Coast midfielder struggled to secure a place in Xavi’s starting lineup.

Al Ahli have appointed Matthias Jaissle as manager on a three-year deal after Red Bull Salzburg sacked the German coach.

Kessie became the fifth Europe-based player to join Al Ahli, who returned to the Pro league following a season in the second division, after Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Alain Saint-Maximin.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) have announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project involving the league champions Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

PIF owns 75 percent of each of the four clubs, while their respective non-profit foundations own 25 percent of each.

