Brazilian defender Ibanez joins Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli from Roma

Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez has joined Al Ahli from AS Roma on a four-year deal, the Saudi Pro League side said on Thursday.

The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee for the 26-year-old, who joined Roma from Atlanta on a permanent deal in 2021.

Ibanez scored three goals in 48 games for Jose Mourinho’s team last season.

“Welcome to Al Ahli, Roger!” Al Ahli posted on messaging platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Al Ahli have named Matthias Jaissle as manager on a three-year deal, after Red Bull Salzburg sacked the German coach.

Ibanez becomes the latest addition to Al Ahli, who returned to the Pro league following a season in the second division, after Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Alain Saint-Maximin and Franck Kessie.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has announced a Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project involving the league champions Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

PIF owns 75 percent of each of the four clubs, while their respective non-profit foundations own 25 percent of each.

