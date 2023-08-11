Theme
Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina. (File photo: Reuters)
EA Sports introduces hijab in FIFA 23 for Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina

EA Sports has introduced the hijab in FIFA 23 for Moroccan football star Nouhaila Benzina who recently became the first woman to wear a headscarf at the Women’s World Cup, according to CBS Sports.

Benzina’s model wasn’t wearing a hijab in the game’s World Cup mode prior to the update which EA Sports implemented on Tuesday before Morocco’s match against France.

Football’s world governing body FIFA banned footballers from wearing the hijab in 2007 but the ban was lifted in 2014.

Top French court upholds ban on wearing hijab during football games

