General views outside Newcastle United's St James' Park stadium ahead of a purported club takeover - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain. (Reuters)
General views outside Newcastle United’s St James’ Park stadium. (File photo: Reuters)
Saudi sports

Saudi Arabia-owned Newcastle to host two friendlies for Kingdom’s national team

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Saudi Arabia-owned Newcastle will host the Kingdom’s national team for two friendly games in September, including against Jurgen Klinsmann-coached South Korea.

The games against Costa Rica on September 8 and South Korea four days later were announced Wednesday by Newcastle, whose majority owner is the Public Investment Fund that manages $700 billion of Saudi sovereign wealth.

They could be the debut games coaching the Saudi team for Roberto Mancini who unexpectedly left his job Sunday with European champion Italy.

Mancini is reportedly going to take the Saudi Arabia job five months before the Asian Cup hosted by defending champion Qatar.

The Saudis are drawn in a group with Kyrgyzstan, Oman and Thailand.

