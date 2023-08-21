Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood to leave Old Trafford after investigation

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will leave Old Trafford, the Premier League club said on Monday following an investigation into allegations of attempted rape of which he was cleared.

Greenwood, who was suspended by United in January 2022 when accusations against him surfaced on social media, was charged with attempted rape, controlling behavior and assault last October.

He had been due to stand trial on November 27, 2023, but all criminal charges against him were dropped in February.

United said their investigation began once charges were dropped, adding that they had taken into account “the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club’s standards and values.”

“Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged,” the club said in a statement.

“All those involved, including Mason, recognize the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.

“It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

‘Best decision’

In a statement to British media, Greenwood said he had “made mistakes,” adding: “I did not do the things I was accused of.

“Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me.

“The best decision for us all is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club.”

Greenwood came through United’s youth academy and made his first-team debut in 2019 aged 17. He was a key member of the side in the 2021-22 season, making 18 Premier League appearances before being suspended.

“I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United,” added Greenwood, who also played once for England in 2020.

“I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch.

Minimizing distractions

In an open letter addressed to the club’s fans, CEO Richard Arnold said the club considered several outcomes, one of which was Greenwood’s reintegration into the squad, before coming to their decision.

“This case has provoked strong opinions, and it is my responsibility to minimize any distraction to the unity we are seeking within the club,” Arnold said.

“Although we have decided that Mason will seek to rebuild his career away from Manchester United, that does not signal the end of this matter.

“The club will continue to offer its support both to the alleged victim and Mason to help them rebuild and move forward positively with their lives.”

