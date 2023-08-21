Theme
Spain's Olga Carmona celebrate with the trophy after winning the world cup. (Reuters)
Spain’s World Cup hero Olga Camona learns of father death after final match

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Spain captain and World Cup final hero Olga Carmona found out after the match that her father had died, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said on Sunday.

Carmona scored a 29th-minute goal to clinch a 1-0 win over England and secure Spain their first Women’s World Cup title.

“The RFEF deeply regrets to announce the death of Olga Carmona’s father. The footballer learned the sad news after the World Cup final,” the Spanish FA said on social media.

“We send our most sincere embrace to Olga and her family in a moment of deep sorrow. We love you, Olga, you are Spanish soccer history.”

An RFEF spokesperson told Reuters that Carmona’s father had been fighting a long illness and died on Friday.

“I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique,” Carmona wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “I know you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, dad.”

According to Spanish media outlet Relevo, Carmona’s family and friends decided not to tell her so that she could focus on the most important match of her life.

Carmona’s mother and brothers travelled to New Zealand during the World Cup’s group stage, but then rushed back to Spain.

They arrived in Australia on Saturday to support the Real Madrid fullback in the final.

