Emirates Club’s young fans win chance to meet football legend Iniesta in RAK
Five lucky Emirates Club fans got the chance to meet football superstar Andrés Iniesta, receive a signed shirt and watch him and the team train in Ras Al Khaimah after winning the clubs Most Valuable Fan competition.
Rayan Mhanna, Masaru Tanaka, Lucy Murphy, Sufiya Sheikh, and Mark Dolman were the entrants who attended team training at Emirates Club Stadium on Tuesday to witness the former Barcelona FC footballer train, after which they had the chance to meet him in person, take photos and receive an Emirates Club shirt signed by Iniesta himself.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The fans, who also got to tour the player’s dressing room, had taken part in Emirates Club’s Most Valuable Fan competition, which took place during the team’s first home match of the ADNOC Pro League season last month, a thrilling 4-4 draw with Ajman Club during which Iniesta set up one goal and scored another.
Entrants had to take a photo or video of themselves at the match and follow @Emirates_FC on social media to have the chance to win.
Winner Lucy Murphy, who took her daughter Chloe, 9, along to meet Iniesta, said: “It was such an amazing experience for us to meet a living legend of football and it’s great that the people of Ras Al Khaimah have the opportunity to see such a talent on a regular basis in their back yard. Iniesta was so nice and accommodating; a really humble and genuine man. The Ajman game was our first time at an Emirates Club match and we really enjoyed it – the build-up, the atmosphere ,and the match itself was so much fun. It is a great family day out and we’ll definitely be back again to support the team. I would encourage other football fans in Ras Al Khaimah to do the same.”
Emirates Club play their next home match this Thursday, September 14, against Al Wadha at 5.30pm at Emirates Club Stadium.
Read more:
Iniesta leaving Barcelona after 16 seasons
Ronaldo wins first title at Al Nassr in Arab Club Champions Cup final
Brazilian defender Ibanez joins Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli from Roma
-
Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta Joins Emirates ClubFormer Spain and Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has joined Emirates Club, the UAE Pro league announced on Tuesday.“Welcome Iniesta,” Emirates ... Sports
-
Champions Barca bid Iniesta farewell after beating SociedadLa Liga champions Barcelona ended their campaign with a 1-0 win at home to Real Sociedad on Sunday thanks to a sensational distance strike from ... Sports
-
Iniesta leaving Barcelona after 16 seasonsAndres Iniesta says he will leave Barcelona after 16 trophy-filled seasons with the Spanish soccer club. Iniesta, who turns 34 on May 11, says ... Sports
-
Ronaldo wins first title at Al Nassr in Arab Club Champions Cup finalCristiano Ronaldo guided nine-man Al Nassr to their first ever Arab Club Champions Cup title after scoring twice in a 2-1 extra-time win over fellow ... Saudi Arabia
-
Man United’s Alex Telles signs with Al-Nassr, joins Ronaldo in SaudiBrazilian full back Alex Telles has left Manchester United to join Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr on a contract until 2025, the two clubs announced on ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi Pro League’s signing with Ronaldo, Benzema is just the beginning: Board memberThe Saudi Pro League (SPL), which has recently seen prominent footballers join its ranks, will continue its “remarkable” spending spree on players, ... Sports
-
Saudi Al Ahli sign Turkish defender Merih DemiralTurkey defender Merih Demiral has joined Al Ahli from Italian side Atalanta on a three-year deal, the Saudi Pro League club said on Saturday. ... Saudi Arabia
-
Brazilian defender Ibanez joins Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli from RomaBrazilian defender Roger Ibanez has joined Al Ahli from AS Roma on a four-year deal, the Saudi Pro League side said on Thursday.The clubs did not ... Sports
-
Barcelona’s Franck Kessie joins Al Ahli in Saudi Pro LeagueBarcelona’s Franck Kessie has joined Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, the Laliga club announced on Wednesday.Al Ahli will pay 12.5 million euros ($13.72 ... Sports
-
Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin joins the ranks of Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli clubFrench winger Allan Saint-Maximin has left Newcastle United and joined Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli on a three-year deal, both clubs said on ... Saudi Arabia
-
Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez joins Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli from Manchester CityAlgerian winger Riyad Mahrez has joined Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli from Manchester City on a deal until 2027, both clubs said on Friday.Financial details ... Sports
-
Brazilian Striker Firmino joins Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli after leaving LiverpoolBrazilian striker Roberto Firmino has joined Al Ahli on a free transfer following his departure from Liverpool, the Saudi Arabian side said on Tuesday ... Saudi Arabia